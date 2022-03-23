Multiple schools cancelled due to severe weather

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools, Bay Haven schools, Gulf Coast School for Autism, Haney Technical College, University Academy, and Rising Leaders Academy announced classes will be closed on March 23 due to severe weather warnings in the area.

Gulf Coast State College classes will be delayed. Classes will begin at 10:00 a.m.

In a press release, officials say the weather conditions were too harsh to allow school buses to drive on the roads.

Parents and students are encouraged to check their school website for updates.

