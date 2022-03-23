Bay High School SGA raising money for wildfire victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may remember back in September when the Bay High School Student Government Association came together to sell wristbands to raise money for those affected by Hurricane Ida. Now, they’re stepping up again to help those affected by the wildfires two weeks ago.

The Bay SGA is selling wristbands for $3 to raise money for victims of the wildfire. The idea came when several of the students had to evacuate their homes, with two homes even being burned completely in one neighborhood. Students tell us most of the Bay High zoning was evacuated, a scary situation to most. That’s why students wanted to step up and show they’re willing to help the community once more with these wristbands.

“I think anyway you show your community that you’re there for them it helps, even if it’s in a very small way. For us, a lot of people weren’t affected by the wildfires in different parts of town, they didn’t really know about it, and a lot of people have forgotten about it, but we at Bay have definitely not forgotten about it. I know people in my neighborhood have not forgotten about it. Even if it just benefits one person, it’s still worth doing,” Bay High School senior Charlotte Schwoerer said.

For more information on how to buy a wristband or donate, visit the Bay High School SGA Facebook page.

