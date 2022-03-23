Advertisement

Former Trump aide Manafort removed from plane for revoked passport

FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign...
FILE - In this May 23, 2018, photo, Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing in Washington. Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 9:50 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Former Trump adviser Paul Manafort was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport before it took off for Dubai because he carried a revoked passport.

Miami-Dade police confirmed Wednesday that Manafort was removed from the Emirates Airline flight without incident Sunday night.

They directed further questions to U.S. Border and Customs Protection. That agency did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Manafort led former President Donald Trump’s campaign for several months during the 2016 presidential race, but was ousted after revelations about his business dealings in Ukraine.

He was later convicted of financial crimes, serving time in prison before being released in May 2020 because of the pandemic.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Deputies: Two bodies found, deaths appear connected
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
Bay District Schools, Haney Technical College, and Rising Leaders Academy announced classes...
Multiple schools cancelled due to severe weather
NewsChannel 7 sat down with City Manager and former Police Chief Drew Whitman Tuesday to get a...
PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly
Derrick Washington is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Panama City stabbing sends one to hospital, another arrested

Latest News

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including...
Search warrant leads to man’s arrest on child porn, weapons and animal cruelty charges
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons