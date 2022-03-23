Legislation imposing school board term limits could affect Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Should school board members have term limits? Governor Ron Desantis could sign a bill to implement them.

Currently, there are no term limits for local school board members. But, local board members are reacting positively to the possibility of being term-limited.

The amended legislation limits school board members to terms of 12 years, a step up from the original eight-year restriction. The bill said the goal is to provide “uniformity throughout the state.”

School Board Chairman Pamm Chapman said term limits would be a positive thing. She said this would encourage other community members to step up to the plate.

“I feel like you have enough time to do what you need to do and if you haven’t accomplished what your platform is when you’re running, then you can step down and have somebody else come in and have new ideas,” said Chapman.

Chapman said if the legislation passes, Steve Moss and Jerry Register would be termed out after being board members for 12 years.

The governor has until April 6th to sign the bill into law.

