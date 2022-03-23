Lightning strike causes house fire in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday morning’s severe weather brought thunderstorms to the area. A home in Freeport was struck by lightning, causing a fire.

Walton County Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the home on Club House Drive in the Windswept Estates community early Wednesday morning. They say a neighbor called reporting seeing heavy flames at the home across the street, after hearing what sounded like an explosion.

When firefighters arrived, the house was fully engulfed by flames. They say firefighters fought the fire for about an hour before it was contained.

The homeowners were able to get out safely, but the family dog was found dead inside the home.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.