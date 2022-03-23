Advertisement

Local mural symbolizes power, hope for the future

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new mural in downtown Panama City is adding more than just beauty to the area.

The ‘Still We Rise’ mural is meant to honor the community’s resilience and strength since Hurricane Michael.

Local artist Heather Clements brought the vision to life by working countless hours in the cold and rain for six months.

The underlying message the mural represents is important - especially to locals.

”We’re gonna have defeats in life, right?” Aaron Rich, owner of Aaron Rich Marketing, said. “And we’re gonna get defeated by a hurricane, or a pandemic, or you’re gonna lose someone. But we can overcome that and we can rise again. That’s what the art speaks to, is that journey, and us planting those seeds of hope.”

Proceeds from the ribbon cutting ceremony on March 22 will go toward the Lead Coalition of Bay County.

