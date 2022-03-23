Local politician eyes state representative seat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local politician now has his eyes set on a state representative seat.

Griff Griffitts officially kicked off his campaign for Florida House of Representatives District 6 at the St. Andrews Bay Yacht Club Tuesday night, he’s running as a Republican.

He currently serves as Bay County’s District 5 Chairman.

Throughout his career, he has served on a number of boards and councils.

“You know I think I’ve gotten proven leadership over the last few years as a county commissioner. Through a Cat-5 hurricane, a pandemic, and the most recent wildfires, I think we’ve had proven leadership at the county level. I’ve been part of that and I hope to carry that on at the next level,” Griffitts said.

“I love representing my county and my district as a county commissioner and I’d really love to represent them at the state level. So I’m hoping I can gain the support of the community and land in Tallahassee in August, or obviously in January when we’re sworn in. And go to work for Bay County,” Griffitts said

The primary election is set for August 23rd.

Griffits is running against Brian Clowdus who is also running as a Republican.

