Oscar Patterson Academy re-zoning approved

At Tuesday's school board meeting, board members approved rezoning students for Oscar Patterson.
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major milestone was made on Tuesday ahead of the re-opening of Oscar Patterson Academy next school year.

That impacts Cedar Grove Elementary, Northside Elementary, Miriam Cherry Street Elementary, and Parker Elementary.

The majority of those schools are said to be at, if not already overcapacity.

Officials hope the slight adjustments to the zones will help.

Bay Districts Schools will send out emails next week to parents with what to expect.

Officials said Oscar Patterson’s first-year open include pre-K through 2nd grade, with a projected enrollment of 350 students.

School choice will also impact this number as well. They plan to add a grade level each year after its re-opening.

