Panama City Fire Dept. gets grant for new equipment

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City’s fire department will be adding two new vehicles to its fleet.

Panama City commissioners approved a loan worth more than $1.7 million to buy an aerial tower truck and a standard fire engine.

Commissioners said the new additions will have improved technology to help firefighters get to hard to reach places.

They also said it will come in handy during wildfire season.

The two trucks are expected to be finished by Fall 2023.

