Panama City stabbing sends one to hospital, another arrested

Derrick Washington is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Derrick Washington is accused of attempted second-degree murder.(Bay County Jail)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 11:08 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An argument at a family gathering turned violent, sending a man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Panama City Police say they responded to a home on Kraft Avenue Friday in response to a reported stabbing. They found the victim with a stab wound to the neck.

Investigators say Derrick Washington, 46, had been arguing with the victim earlier. They say Washington came into the house with a knife, stabbed the victim, then ran away. Detectives reportedly found Washington in a neighboring city shortly after and arrested him. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder and was booked into the Bay County Jail.

The victim is reportedly in intensive care.

