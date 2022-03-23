Advertisement

PCPD gets funding for new body cams

By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is getting new body cams.

The police department is getting a grant worth more $80,000 to buy 24 new body cameras.

Panama City commissioners approved the grant at their meeting Tuesday morning.

”We have found that the body cameras have just been great for court purposes, for evidentiary purposes, and also for the officer complaint purposes,” Panama City Police Chief Mark Smith said. “Where people or citizens are coming and complaining and maybe saying that an officer was rude at a traffic stop or something like that. It gives us the instant ability to go back and review that body video.”

Chief Smith said the funds will be used gradually, since he doesn’t want unused body cams sitting on a shelf.

He also said they’re looking to hire more officers as the city continues to grow.

