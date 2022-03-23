Advertisement

Tyndall Air Force Base reporting delayed due to severe weather

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Tyndall Air Force Base will have delayed reporting March 23 due to the severe weather conditions in the area.

Officials said all non-mission essential personnel will not have to report to base until 10 a.m. However, Emergency Services and Mission Critical personnel may have to report to base sooner than 10 a.m.

According to an announcement made by Tyndall officials, personnel assigned to Eglin will follow 96th TW guidance.

