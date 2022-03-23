West 23rd Street Plaza improvements underway in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Major infrastructure improvements are underway in Panama City.

On Tuesday, construction crews began laying a new concrete system to repair the West 23rd Street Plaza infrastructure that was damaged during Hurricane Sally, an area that has been closed since 2020.

Officials said the congregated metal pipes will be replaced, giving the road a sturdier foundation.

”We’re doing one of several lifts of concrete pre-manufactured box culverts from Forterra in Central Florida. We’re inserting them in the project area today. It’s a major milestone in the project. After this is complete, all of the roadway base and everything else will be re-installed and we’ll be able to have another roadway,” Panama City Assistant City Manager Jared Jones said.

”This is important because it affects the safety of our citizens and our residents. Everybody, you know you put your family in your car, you want to be safe. So this is going to ensure that, the people that live over here in Breezy Lane and Windy Lane, need this. Everybody needs this, it’s about safety, and doing it right,” Panama City Commissioner of Ward 3, Billy Rader said.

City officials said each concrete box culvert can hold up to 28,800 pounds.

The overall project should be completed in mid-May.

