William Shane Parker sentenced to life in prison

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Raul Guillen was shot in the back of the head and died on July 4, 2020 in Holmes County.

“It was on that day that William Shane Parker and Jeremie Peters decided they were going to commit a murder,” State’s Attorney Peter Overstreet said in his opening argument.

William Shane Parker was charged with Second Degree Murder with a firearm and tampering with evidence, and stood trial in Bonifay on Monday and Tuesday.

The State called nine witnesses to the stand throughout the trial. One being Parker’s ex-girlfriend and codefendent, Lauren Wambles.

“He shot him in the back of the head,” Wambles said on the stand.

“Who shot him,” Overstreet asked.

“Shane,” she said.

“Mr. Parker took that fire arm and shot him, Mr. Guillen, in the back of the head,” Overstreet asked.

“Yeah,” she answered.

The State also played Parker’s taped confession. Then, in a last second change of heart, Parker decided to take the stand to testify on his own behalf.

“I know that I could do time, Lauren could not, so I said that I killed Raul,” Parker said. “I took what was laid in front of me, and I took what I heard from Lauren and JP both, and I used that to give my confession.”

The jury then deliberated, and came back in less than an hour with a verdict.

Parker was found guilty on all counts, then Judge Christopher Patterson went forward with sentencing, and people took the stand to speak on behalf of both Guillen and Parker.

“My dad’s future meant nothing to his murderer, at the hands of William Shane Parker,” Guillen’s daughter Rosa Ambriz said. “We ask the court to deliver the maximum sentence applicable for the savage and brutal murder.”

“I’m asking that the rest of his life is not in prison,” Defense Attorney Derek Blount said.

In the end, Judge Patterson’s ruling was life in prison without the possibility of parole for William Shane Parker.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.