Advertisement

Woman delivers baby on the interstate with the help of her husband

The couple immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived. (Source: WCCO)
By Kirsten Mitchell
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) – A mom in Minnesota was on her way to the hospital to deliver her fifth child, but the little bundle of joy didn’t seem to want to wait.

Baily Bieniek-Phelps and her husband immediately headed to the hospital when her water broke Sunday, both knowing how quickly their other four children arrived.

“All of a sudden my water broke, and I was like, ‘Babe, we got to go,’” she recalled.

But they didn’t make it to the Mother Baby Center in St. Paul before their baby girl decided to make her debut on I-94.

“Her whole head was already out. And he was such a champ, just told me to take a deep breath and push. I did, and she was out,” Bieniek-Phelps explained.

Her husband called 911, and a dispatch operator walked him through the process.

He used a shoelace to tie off the umbilical cord as they waited for emergency responders to arrive.

“You just never know the strength of yourself, your significant other or you as a couple until you are in that moment. You definitely come out shining,” Bieniek-Phelps said.

Baby Ariel was born 6 pounds, 15 ounces.

The couple said they had planned to have the baby induced Friday.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Deputies: Two bodies found, deaths appear connected
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
Bay District Schools, Haney Technical College, and Rising Leaders Academy announced classes...
Multiple schools cancelled due to severe weather
NewsChannel 7 sat down with City Manager and former Police Chief Drew Whitman Tuesday to get a...
PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly
Derrick Washington is accused of attempted second-degree murder.
Panama City stabbing sends one to hospital, another arrested

Latest News

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office reports Jason Havelt, 42, is facing 16 charges including...
Search warrant leads to man’s arrest on child porn, weapons and animal cruelty charges
This photo distributed by the North Korean government shows what it says a test-fire of a...
N. Korea says it test-fired biggest ICBM, US adds sanctions
An English bulldog reportedly stolen from a couple at gunpoint was reunited with its owners.
Police help reunite couple with puppy stolen at gunpoint, owners say
Fire inside Mile High Stadium damaged some seating areas.
Denver Broncos stadium fire torches seats, suite area
NATO can save Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday.
Biden promises new Ukraine aid, warns Russia on chemical weapons