Avoiding romance scams

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Crime and Safety Analyst Paul Vecker joined NewsChannel 7 in the studio Thursday to tell us how to avoid getting scammed by someone who is using emotional manipulation.

Vecker warns that romance scams can occur when a criminal creates a fake online identity to gain a victim’s trust and affection. The scammer then uses the illusion of a romantic relationship to manipulate or steal from the victim.

To learn more about what to look out for, watch the interview attached to this story.

