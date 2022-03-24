Advertisement

Be A Beach Hero At The Great American Beach Cleanup

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Do you want to do help keep our beaches beautiful, and have a good time afterwards?

JoAnn Weatherford, president of Keep PCB Beautiful, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us about an upcoming event that is great for anyone who wants to do their part to keep our beaches clean.

The 27 mile Great American Beach “Be a Beach Hero” Cleanup, organized by Keep PCB Beautiful, is taking place on Saturday, March 26. The cleanup starts at 9 a.m. Participants can choose any spot on the beach to begin between beach access 1 and Camp Helen. At 10:30 a.m., participants can bring their bag of trash to the PCB Senior Center for admission to the beach cleanup after party.

Tee shirts and food will be available, while supplies last.

To register, visit the Keep PCB Beautiful website.

