Advertisement

Police: Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise

Police say a man was attempting to BASE jump off the roof of a 23-story apartment building when something went wrong, and he fell to his death. (KGTV via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - San Diego police say a man has died while trying to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment as his 16-year-old daughter watched.

Police say the 48-year-old jumped Tuesday night from the 23-story Palisade UTC luxury complex. His parachute apparently failed to open during the BASE jumping attempt.

According to police radio traffic, a 911 caller heard a “loud pop” similar to a gunshot, looked over a balcony and saw the man bleeding on the ground, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Wednesday.

Officers and paramedics gave the man CPR, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, officials said.

Police Capt. Scott Wahl says the man’s daughter was on the rooftop with him and saw the deadly accident. He says it’s unclear whether the man’s parachute malfunctioned or there simply wasn’t enough time for it to open properly.

BASE jumping consists of parachuting from fixed objects. BASE is an acronym for the categories of objects people leap from: buildings, antennae, spans and earth, such as cliffs.

It is illegal and participants can be cited for misdemeanors such as trespassing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Deputies: Two bodies found, deaths appear connected
The panama city Coca-Cola Bottling Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility.
Coca-Cola United celebrates the grand opening of its new facility
A scare for an Ozark family - their 2-year-old son, Ryker was rushed to the St Louis Children's...
2-year-old boy’s heart stops for 12 minutes after swallowing rock at day care, parents say

Latest News

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled
You may remember back in September when a viral Tik Tok trend left some local school bathrooms...
TikTok challenge prompts vandalism in Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms
A male birth control pill was found 99 percent effective in mice, according to a recent study.
Birth control pill for men found 99% effective in mice, scientists report
Anchorage police found the body of a man in a tote container in a garage in northeast Anchorage.
Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation
FILE - A proposed ban on transgender athletes playing female school sports in Utah would affect...
Utah bans transgender athletes in girls sports despite veto