Wear it Wednesday styled by Ash & Stone Boutique

By Sam Martello
Updated: Mar. 24, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Severe weather delayed Wear it Wednesday, so Sam and Jessica were styled for Wear it Thursday.

This week’s segment featured Ash & Stone Boutique located in Panama City. The boutique provides all of the latest trends in fashion and encourages everyone to shop locally.

Amber and Anna from Ash & Stone said they are so excited about what spring fashion has to offer this year.

Amber and Anna styled Sam and Jessica in two different outfits for the week.

On Wednesday, the ladies styled Sam in a chestnut high neck tank top, flowy patterned pants, and a gold pendant necklace. They styled Jessica in a lilac square neck bodysuit, tan flowy pants with a lace pattern, and a gold necklace.

On Thursday, the ladies styled Sam in a black short-sleeved mock neck top, tan wide-leg trousers, and a gold pearl pendant necklace. They styled Jessica in a back cross linen jumpsuit, black blazer, and gold necklace.

To hear more from Amber and Anna about the latest trends they are seeing, you can watch the full segment above.

