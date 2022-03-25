Friday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s been an active weather week for NWFL, but it was a gorgeous end to the work week.

Today was the first day of sunshine for our next dry streak. We’ll keep the sunny skies around all weekend long and into the first half of next week. Our next storm system will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. So we won’t need the rain gear until then.

Today’s temperatures started in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures eventually made it into the low 70s. Tonight’s temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s once again.

