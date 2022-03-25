The Great American Home and Garden Expo heads back to Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the first time since March 2018, the Great American Home and Garden Expo is heading back to the Bay County Fairgrounds.

After Hurricane Michael and the coronavirus hit the panhandle, the Expo had to close.

“This home and garden expo is for people to come out and talk to the owners and employees of different companies,” Bud Longstreth, Longstreth Construction, said, “to get ideas about building, remodeling, landscaping, something for everybody.”

This is a family-friendly event that is open to the public.

The expo helps introduce essential services and innovative new products.

It will start Friday and run through Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.