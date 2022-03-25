Advertisement

Missing Child Alert canceled, Okaloosa County teen safe

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Charlotte Sullivan.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a Missing Child Alert for Charlotte Sullivan.(Florida Department of Law Enforcement)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 03/25/2022 5:27 p.m.:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert for an Okaloosa County teen.

They say Charlotte Sullivan is safe.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Okaloosa County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Charlotte Sullivan, 17, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Carson Drive SE in Fort Walton Beach. She’s described as 5′ tall and weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with holes in them. She has a noticeable mole on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on Sullivan’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the...
Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases
The panama city Coca-Cola Bottling Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility.
Coca-Cola United celebrates the grand opening of its new facility

Latest News

Arnold wins softball title, Arnold and Mosley split two in PG tourney
Arnold wins softball title, Arnold and Mosley split two in PG tourney
Friday morning local organizations Hammer Down Multisport and Panhandle Runners Club came...
PCB Conservation Park welcome new bike fix-it station
PCB Conservation Park
PCB Conservation Park
TikTok Vandalism
TikTok Vandalism
You may remember back in September when a viral Tik Tok trend left some local school bathrooms...
TikTok challenge prompts vandalism in Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms