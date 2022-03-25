Missing Child Alert canceled, Okaloosa County teen safe

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 03/25/2022 5:27 p.m.:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled the Missing Child Alert for an Okaloosa County teen.

They say Charlotte Sullivan is safe.

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a missing teenager from Okaloosa County.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says Charlotte Sullivan, 17, was last seen in the area of the 100 block of Carson Drive SE in Fort Walton Beach. She’s described as 5′ tall and weighing about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing a navy short sleeve shirt and blue jeans with holes in them. She has a noticeable mole on the left side of her neck.

If you have any information on Sullivan’s whereabouts, contact your local law enforcement.

