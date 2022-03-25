No Trespassing decal program expands throughout Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A window decal is now symbolizing a partnership between local businesses, the Panama City CRA, and the Panama City Police Department.

”By putting these window clings on their door they are signing the trespassing warning letter,” Chief Mark Smith, Panama City Police Department said. “It gives law enforcement the authority to know that this business, just by being here or driving up after hours sees that this business is one of our protected businesses. Officers can take action if need be if there are inappropriate people on the property.”

The ‘No Trespassing’ decal program started on Harrison Avenue in December. But on Friday city officials announced it would be expanding throughout Panama City.

“There is a lot of opportunity for people to trespass and be vagrants for those areas. So we want to prevent that from happening,” Michael Johnson, CRA Director, said. “ Again we want to prevent any increase in crime, especially in the Glenwood area, St. Andrews area, and the other CRAs.”

The owner of Josiah’s in Glenwood is excited to be a part of the program. But says that trespassing isn’t a huge issue for her restaurant.

“It has been a safe zone for the last 7 years,” Sharolyn Gaines, owner of Josiah’s, said, “It used to not be but it is not so I thank God for that part. I think the program is going to be an asset to the neighborhood, I think that’ll be a good thing. "

Not only are these stickers going to help with trespassing they are also going to help with littering.

“We are really hoping to see just a cleaner environment when we come to open up. We spend a lot of our mornings picking up trash before we open up. So we hope it deters a little bit of that,” Brad Stephens, owner of Sunjammers said.

Officers say they will be going to businesses to ask if they would like to be a part of the program. If you are a business owner you can also reach out to the Panama City Police Department to join.

