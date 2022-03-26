Advertisement

Missing 1-year-old boy from Tennessee located; Amber Alert canceled

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing...
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 1-year-old from Franklin, Tennessee, on Friday.

Aziah Lumpkin went missing Feb. 27, and was believed to be with his non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin Jr., according to officials with the bureau.

“Missing one-year-old Aziah Lumpkin has just been recovered in Nashville and is safe,” officials said. “His non-custodial father, Sharles Lumpkin, Jr., remains at large.”

Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.
Sharles Lumpkin, Jr. is still at large.(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Sharles Lumpkin Jr., 29, is facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault, according to officials with the bureau. He is 6′1″ with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where he might be is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Franklin Police Department at 615-550-6840, or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the...
Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases
The panama city Coca-Cola Bottling Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility.
Coca-Cola United celebrates the grand opening of its new facility

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination
Biden condemns Putin and his invasion of Ukraine during a "major address" in Poland. (Source:...
'This man cannot remain in power': Biden calls out Putin during address
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board