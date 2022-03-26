Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 25th
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Knoxville Catholic 18 Arnold 12
Arnold 2 IMG Academy 5
Har-Ber 0 Mosley 3
Mater Lakes Academy 7 Mosley 2
Bentonville West 7 South Walton 8
Pensacola Christian 8 Rocky Bayou 10
Bozeman 6 Franklin 2
High School Softball:
Arnold 10 North Bay Haven 6
Chiles 12 Franklin 2
Juco Baseball:
Gulf Coast 5 Tallahassee 7
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.