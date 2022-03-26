Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 25th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Knoxville Catholic 18 Arnold 12

Arnold 2 IMG Academy 5

Har-Ber 0 Mosley 3

Mater Lakes Academy 7 Mosley 2

Bentonville West 7 South Walton 8

Pensacola Christian 8 Rocky Bayou 10

Bozeman 6 Franklin 2

High School Softball:

Arnold 10 North Bay Haven 6

Chiles 12 Franklin 2

Juco Baseball:

Gulf Coast 5 Tallahassee 7

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the...
Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases
The panama city Coca-Cola Bottling Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility.
Coca-Cola United celebrates the grand opening of its new facility

Latest News

North Florida Motorplex
North Florida Motorplex getting set for racing
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 24th
Arnold takes Bay County Weightlifting title
Bay County Weightlifting Meet and area scores for Wednesday, March 23rd
Dolphins powering through tough early season schedule
Mosley baseball facing tough competition early to prepare for postseason