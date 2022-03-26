Advertisement

Army soldier accused of raping college student in dorm room

A U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Polk is in prison after being accused of raping an LSU student on campus. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB/Gray News) - A U.S. Army soldier in Louisiana is under arrest after being accused of raping an LSU student in her dorm room earlier this month.

The LSU Police Department said they received a report of a rape on campus in the early morning hours on Mar. 13, reported by WAFB.

According to arrest records, a female student told investigators that she met Desmond Saine, 22, at an off-campus party and exchanged social media information with him.

Saine, a soldier stationed at Fort Polk, contacted her and went to her dorm room, asking to hang out, police said.

The student told investigators that Saine then asked to kiss her, to which she responded no.

However, Saine began removing her clothing and raped her even though she previously told him no, arresting officers wrote in the report.

The student also told police about her having about 11 alcoholic drinks at the party and said she was drunk at the time of the incident.

Multiple witnesses told investigators the student told them what happened immediately after the alleged assault, and she was very distraught, police said.

The police department reports it was able to obtain an arrest warrant earlier this week and contacted Saine. According to arrest records, he denied the rape but admitted the woman told him that she did not want him to kiss her.

Saine was arrested and booked into the Vernon Parish Prison. He was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charge of third-degree rape, officials said.

Saine is also currently under investigation by the U.S. Army for a previous rape allegation with similar circumstances, according to Louisiana police.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida authorities are investigating how a teenager fell off an amusement park ride and died....
14-year-old dies in fall from amusement park ride
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide
More than 20 cars were burglarized in the Panama City area, all with one thing in common -- the...
Three Alabama men face charges in local burglary cases
The panama city Coca-Cola Bottling Company celebrated the grand opening of its new facility.
Coca-Cola United celebrates the grand opening of its new facility

Latest News

President Joe Biden delivers a speech about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at the Royal...
Biden budget to trim $1T from deficits over next decade
Biden delivers a "major address" on the war in Ukraine to cap off his European trip
Biden on Russia’s Putin: `This man cannot remain in power’
Plastikon Healthcare is voluntarily recalling certain products due to possible contamination.
FDA: Nationwide recall of Milk of Magnesia, other medicines due to possible contamination
Biden condemns Putin and his invasion of Ukraine during a "major address" in Poland. (Source:...
'This man cannot remain in power': Biden calls out Putin during address
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers carry a piece of plane wreckage at the...
China says no survivors in plane crash with 132 on board