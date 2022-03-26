Advertisement

Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old

Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by an SUV backing out of a driveway Saturday afternoon, according to The Florida Highway Patrol. FHP says the driver of the SUV was only 12-years-old.

FHP told NewsChannel 7 that a man was standing behind the SUV in the driveway of a home on Cedar Lane in Bay County. Troopers say a preliminary investigation shows the 12-year-old was instructed to back the SUV up while minor repairs were being made to the vehicle. The child reportedly failed to brake, causing the car to hit the man and crash into a mobile home.

According to troopers, the 12-year-old was not injured and got out of the SUV to try to help the injured man. However, he did not survive.

