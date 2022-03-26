PCB Conservation Park welcome new bike fix-it station

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A busted chain or flat tire can really ruin a day of biking.

That’s why two local groups are helping you “fix it” if those things happen to you.

“It’s an all-encompassing little station that would allow an individual to pump up a bike tire or fix minor repairs on their bicycle,” Jeff Wirrick, President of Hammer Down Multisports said.

Friday morning local organizations Hammer Down Multisport and Panhandle Runners Club came together to donate a new bike fix-it station to the Panama City Beach Conservation Park.

“That was one of the main things I thought we could do for an active community,” Joe Edgecombe, President of Panhandle Runners Club said.

This new community station has only been installed for a few days, and already has become useful to some.

“It was really convenient to show up on-site and you have tools for repairs,” Lewis Brown, one local said.

Park staff says this machine could have a major impact on the park and park goers.

“I think it adds another dimension to helping people enjoy the park more,” Jim Moyers, Panama City Beach Biologist said.

A bicyclist may find themselves in trouble but at the bike fix-it pump station, you have an air pump and several different tools that are available for use.

“Unfortunately I had a blowout on the tire so I won’t be able to use the pump, but if it was low I would be able to use it, so yeah it’s definitely nice to have these kinds of things when you’re out here,” Brown said.

The station has been so successful, staff at the park have already looked into purchasing another one.

“I’ve got budgeting coming up for the next fiscal year, I’m going to budget another one of these for the north end of the park. So that if people have adjustment issues or flat tires or what have you on the north side of the part. There would be one up there,” Moyers said.

Depending on the need, another station could find its way to Frank Brown Park.

For those curious, the pump is free to use, and all are encouraged to use it the next time they visit the trails.

