Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 26th
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Baseball:
Knoxville Catholic 5 Mosley
Mater Lakes Academy 7 Arnold 1
High School Softball:
University Christian 1 Wewahitchka 2
Trinity Catholic 0 Wewahitchka 8
Juco Baseball:
Tallahassee 3 Gulf Coast 8
Tallahassee 21 Gulf Coast 10
Northwest Florida 1 Pensacola 7
Northwest Florida 0 Pensacola 4
Gulf Coast 0 Chipola 6
Tallahassee 1 Northwest Florida 3
Gulf Coast 2 Chipola 4
