Advertisement

Area scores and highlights for Saturday, March 26th

By Julia Daniels
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Baseball:

Knoxville Catholic 5 Mosley

Mater Lakes Academy 7 Arnold 1

High School Softball:

University Christian 1 Wewahitchka 2

Trinity Catholic 0 Wewahitchka 8

Juco Baseball:

Tallahassee 3 Gulf Coast 8

Tallahassee 21 Gulf Coast 10

Northwest Florida 1 Pensacola 7

Northwest Florida 0 Pensacola 4

Gulf Coast 0 Chipola 6

Tallahassee 1 Northwest Florida 3

Gulf Coast 2 Chipola 4

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Knoxville Catholic vs. Mosley
Knoxville Catholic vs. Mosley

Most Read

Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old
Law enforcement patrols a road closure in Panama City Beach.
PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds
You may remember back in September when a viral Tik Tok trend left some local school bathrooms...
TikTok challenge prompts vandalism in Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide

Latest News

Area scores and highlights for Friday, March 25th
North Florida Motorplex
North Florida Motorplex getting set for racing
Area scores and highlights for Thursday, March 24th
Arnold takes Bay County Weightlifting title
Bay County Weightlifting Meet and area scores for Wednesday, March 23rd