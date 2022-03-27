One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement officials say three suspects have been arrested and one person has non-life threatening injuries after a shooting near Shipwreck Ltd. on Front Beach Rd. in Panama City Beach on Sunday. Panama City Beach Police, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Panama City Police Department held a news conference Sunday evening on the shooting.

Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the shooting incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday outside of Shipwreck Ltd. More than 80 officers were in the vicinity and responded. Talamantez said three suspects were arrested and are being questioned. Officials said they don’t know how many guns were involved in the incident. PCB Police say the victim is a 21-year-old from Alabama.

“We know the community is frustrated, trust me we are frustrated too,” said Chief Talamantez. “The harsh reality is we cannot control who comes to town. But what we can control is what happens to you if you commit a crime in this town.”

Chief Talamantez said they are only able to confirm one shooting incident that happened on Sunday.

“We are trying to manage this situation to the best of our ability,” said Talamantez. “I think our officers to this point have done a phenomenal job.”

There are no curfews set in place at this point, but Talamentez said “nothing is off the table.”

Police have blocked off Front Beach Road through Richard Jackson Boulevard.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update you as we learn more.

