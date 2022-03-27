Advertisement

PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds

Panama City Beach spring break crowds
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department told NewsChannel 7 they are continuing to deal with large crowds of spring breakers.

According to the department, they are working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Haven Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, Panama City Police Department along with other surrounding agencies.

Panama City Beach Police Department officials released the following statement to NewsChannel 7,

“Panama City Beach expected a large crowd this weekend. We had a plan in place due to a large number of visitors over the weekend. We have approximately 100 officers from our agency, the Bay County Sheriffs Office, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol along with other surrounding agencies, to provide service to our residents, visitors, and businesses.

We have partnered with our local businesses to close their parking lots when their businesses are closed or to close their doors early if needed. We encourage our residents to call our police dispatch if they need anything and to remember we are here as a city to protect everyone.”

Officers have closed down portions of the road near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hutchison Boulevard by Walmart and are detouring traffic at this time.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old
You may remember back in September when a viral Tik Tok trend left some local school bathrooms...
TikTok challenge prompts vandalism in Freeport Sports Complex public restrooms
FILE - A great white shark weighing more than 1,600 pounds pinged off the Florida coast.
1,600 lb. great white shark pings off Florida’s coast
Bay County Sheriff's Deputies say a body was found in a car at the boat ramp beside the...
Bodies found in Bay County deemed murder-suicide

Latest News

Man In The Sea museum celebrates 40 years.
Man in the Sea Museum celebrates 40 year anniversary
Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses....
Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up
Saturday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old