PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department told NewsChannel 7 they are continuing to deal with large crowds of spring breakers.

According to the department, they are working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Lynn Haven Police Department, the Florida Highway Patrol, Panama City Police Department along with other surrounding agencies.

Panama City Beach Police Department officials released the following statement to NewsChannel 7,

“Panama City Beach expected a large crowd this weekend. We had a plan in place due to a large number of visitors over the weekend. We have approximately 100 officers from our agency, the Bay County Sheriffs Office, Lynn Haven Police Department, Panama City Police Department, and Florida Highway Patrol along with other surrounding agencies, to provide service to our residents, visitors, and businesses.

We have partnered with our local businesses to close their parking lots when their businesses are closed or to close their doors early if needed. We encourage our residents to call our police dispatch if they need anything and to remember we are here as a city to protect everyone.”

Officers have closed down portions of the road near the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hutchison Boulevard by Walmart and are detouring traffic at this time.

