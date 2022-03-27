Advertisement

Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

Keep PCB Beautiful beach cleanup
By Victoria Scott
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Keep PCB Beautiful held its annual 27-mile “Great American Be A Hero” beach cleanup Saturday morning.

“We’re raising a new generation, so we want to instill those mannerisms in them with cleaning up after themselves and picking up their trash,” Keep PCB Beautiful volunteer coordinator Mary Atchinson said.

Items found on the beach ranged from cigarette butts, plastic cups, and even dental floss.

“A lot of times when we’re cleaning up, we even find clothing hangers where they’ve been to the stores and changing clothes on the beach and just leaving everything there,” Atchinson said.

The volunteer coordinator mentioned people sometimes bury sharp items underneath the sand, too.

“Sometimes people bury them, and if you’re walking barefoot, you definitely don’t want to step on a can,” Atchinson said. “You can really hurt yourself.”

Taking the time to volunteer helps everyone - including wildlife.

“It’s important for our environment,” Atchinson said. There’s so much trash that goes into the Gulf here that interrupts the sea life and the natural order of things.

Volunteers brought their garbage to the senior center where it was either thrown out or recycled.

They also enjoyed food, refreshments, and a raffle for their hard efforts on the beach.

Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford reported 347 volunteers registered for the event and 1,626 pounds of trash was collected.

Saturday’s beach cleanup was one of the organization’s four major beach cleanups of the year.

