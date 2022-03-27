Advertisement

WATCH: Gas thief caught on video stealing buckets of gas from Illinois car dealership

Gas thief caught on surveillance video carrying buckets of gas from cars. (SOURCE: WLS)
By Stephanie Wade
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZEL CREST, Ill. (WLS) – Rising gas prices has some thieves targeting dealerships to steal fuel, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

One location in Illinois was hit three times last week, and the thieves were caught on security video.

Video from a surveillance camera shows a man entering the I-80 Auto Sales lot in the morning hours, drilling holes in car gas tanks and carrying buckets of gas away.

Gas can be seen leaking from a truck after the man left with buckets in hand.

“We were mad, you know. We were mad,” auto group owner Alan Takruki said. “We do not like the way they do it. It’s crazy.”

Takruki said the man was targeting the big trucks because they’re higher and he could use the bucket underneath them.

Takruri said he filed a police report on Wednesday after the second time it happened, but there has still been no luck in finding or stopping the suspect.

“I feel sympathy for somebody risking his life just for $10 or $20 of gas,” Takruki said. “That’s bad.”

While the owner recognizes gas prices are surging right now, he said the way the suspect is handling it is not the way to go.

“Gas is expensive but still he cannot damage cars for $10,” Takruki said. “That costs us maybe thousands of dollars just to repair them.”

Although he already has several surveillance cameras already, he plans on adding more.

“We want to keep our business rolling with no problems,” Takruki said.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement patrols a road closure in Panama City Beach.
PCBPD releases statement on spring break crowds
Sunday afternoon Panama City Beach Police closed down part of Front Beach Road to curb spring...
One injured, 3 arrested in Panama City Beach shooting
Fatal accident on Cedar Lane.
Panama City man hit and killed by SUV driven by 12-year-old
NewsChannel 7 sat down with City Manager and former Police Chief Drew Whitman Tuesday to get a...
PCB Spring Break: from chaotic to family-friendly
Between unincorporated Bay County and Panama City Beach, there are 96 public beach accesses....
Volunteers pick up close to a ton of trash at beach clean up

Latest News

The cast and crew of "CODA" accept the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, March...
‘CODA’ wins best picture Oscar, marking a streaming first
Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Dan Scavino, a White House...
Scavino, Navarro face contempt vote from Jan. 6 committee
Moments before winning best actor for “King Richard," Smith marched on stage and appeared to...
Oscars: Will Smith hits Chris Rock after joke about wife
Many local businesses have been affected by all the chaos on Front Beach Road in Panama City...
Spring Break chaos affects local businesses
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in Los Angeles, at $5.99 per...
Average US gas price drops 6 cents over 2 weeks to $4.37