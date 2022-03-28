Local officials react to spring break chaos

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Huge crowds caused trouble in Panama City Beach over the weekend, prompting law enforcement from all over the county to step in.

Those huge crowds caused roads to be shut down in Panama City Beach.

On Sunday afternoon, a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Three suspects were taken into custody to be questioned.

NewsChannel 7′s Alex Joyce was live Monday morning with Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon and Bay County Commissioner Griff Griffits to discuss their reactions to events over the weekend.

There will be a press conference Monday morning at 11 a.m. with local law enforcement to discuss how the city plans to move forward.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.