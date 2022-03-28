Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar despite some developing fog or low hanging clouds. We’ll see it turn a bit more expansive across the Panhandle by sunrise. But it won’t last much more than an hour or two until it begins to lift and disperse by 9am. We’ll still have plenty of sunshine coming our way by lunch and into the afternoon today.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool to start, up from yesterday morning. The day gets started in the 50s inland to low 60s on the coast. We’ll warm pleasantly as the fog lifts and disperses. Temperatures reach up to near 70 degrees by lunch with highs this afternoon in the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland.

A warm front is lifting north of the area later today in association with a developing area of low pressure out of the Plains to our west. As the warm front lifts north tonight, more warm and moisture will spill into the Panhandle from the Gulf. That will lead toward a foggy morning to get our Tuesday started. But like today it’ll disperse by late morning and sunshine returns into the afternoon tomorrow.

Eventually the low pressure system slides east across the country bringing rain chances along a cold front. The cold front slows on approach late Wednesday and into Thursday driving rain chances up largely into Thursday.

It’ll clear out Thursday night into Friday before the tail end of the front returns rain chances for Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn sunny after a bit of morning fog and clouds. Highs today top out in the mid 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Fog returns tonight and into Tuesday morning but rain holds off early on this week in your 7 Day Forecast until late Wednesday into Thursday.

