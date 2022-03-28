Advertisement

Northwest Florida's, Greg Heiar, is hired as head coach at New Mexico State

By Julia Daniels
Mar. 27, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After one year with the Northwest Florida men’s basketball team, head coach, Greg Heiar, is headed out west to New Mexico state to take over as head coach.

Coach Heiar was hired less than a year ago at Northwest after a one year stint in Johnson City, Tennessee as an assistant at East Tennessee State.

Prior to that, Heiar was an assistant at LSU for three years, serving as an associate head coach in 2019.

The coach led the Raiders to their third national title in program history this year, a feat that is remarkable in itself, with a 31-5 season, but even more so when you know you look at the team’s 6-15 record from the 2020-2021 season before his hiring.

This is Coach Heiar’s first division one head coaching job in his 30 year career, taking over for Chris Jans, who is headed to Mississippi State, and someone Coach Heiar worked with at Chipola and Wichita state.

