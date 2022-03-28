Advertisement

PCB Sgt. Kevin Kight remembered by local law enforcement

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement attended a memorial service for Panama City Beach Police Sgt. Kevin Kight who was killed in the line of duty during Spring Break in 2005.

Seventeen years ago, Sgt. Kight stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Beckrich and Front Beach Roads. Kight checked the suspect’s driver’s license and discovered it was invalid. When he attempted to make an arrest, the suspect pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing him. Ultimately, officers arrested Robert J. Bailey for Kight’s death. He was convicted of first-degree murder.

“It’s great that he’s still being remembered. That they make sure.. even the new officers know and take a moment and they tell the story so that they know what this means,” said Christina Kight-McVay, Kevin Kight’s widow. “It’s important to me even more now that his son is an officer with them.”

Kight’s son Brandon, who was four at the time of his father’s death, has been a Panama City Beach Police officer for a little more than two years.

