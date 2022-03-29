Advertisement

Come join An Evening With Sean Dietrich

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:39 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Live Like Drew Foundation is partnering with the Bay County Council On Aging to bring An Evening With Sean Dietrich.

The event will be on March 31, 2022 at 6:00 p.m..

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite or at the door. They will be offering a special raffle giving away fine jewelry at the event.

Sean Dietrich is a columnist, and novelist, known for his commentary on life in the American South.

Proceeds from the event will go towards helping the Bay County Council On Aging.

