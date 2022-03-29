Advertisement

‘The Flash’ actor Ezra Miller arrested in Hawaii after incident at karaoke bar

By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 9:03 AM CDT
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii County police say they arrested and charged “The Flash” actor Ezra Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment.

According to police, the arrest stemmed from an incident at a karaoke bar Sunday, Hawaii News Now reported. The 29-year-old was allegedly yelling obscenities and became agitated when people began singing karaoke.

At one point, police say Miller grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman who was mid-song.

Police said Miller later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts.

Both of those actions led to a disorderly conduct and harassment offense.

The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times but to no avail, police said.

Miller was arrested, charged and released after posting $500 bail.

He played the DC Comics character in the 2017′s “Justice League” and is set to star in “The Flash” feature film scheduled for release in June 2023.

