Man accused of wielding guns while trying to kick in door of Panama City home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Walton County man is facing multiple charges in Bay County after police say he showed up at a Panama City home with two guns and tried kicking in the front door.

Panama City Police say they were called Monday to a home on Dewitt Street. The victim said Kevin Youd, 49, showed up with a gun in each hand and tried to get inside the home.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Youd coming up the sidewalk with a handgun in one hand and a long gun in the other. They say Youd tried to kick in the front door without success, then went into the backyard. They say the victim was able to push Youd out of the yard and he left.

Youd was pulled over near Highway 77 and Baldwin Road, according to police. He’s charged with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed burglary, one count of a person engaged in a criminal offense with a weapon, one count of aggravated stalking, and one count of unlicensed carry of a concealed firearm.

