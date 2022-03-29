Advertisement

Prediabetes has more than doubled among US teens

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health...
Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes, and heart disease.(vadimguzhva/Getty Images Pro via Canva)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New research highlights a disturbing trend among the nation’s youth.

Rates of prediabetes among teens have more than doubled over a nearly two-decade span, according to a study published Monday in the JAMA Pediatrics Journal.

The findings were based on data from 12-to-19-year-olds and information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Prediabetics often have higher-than-normal blood sugar levels and have a greater risk of health issues like Type 2 diabetes, strokes and heart disease.

Researchers say they can’t pin down why prediabetes has increased among teens, adding that’s an issue that needs to be investigated further.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ray Martinez has been arrested in connection with a hit and run leaving a four year old...
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
It seems the chaos from Panama City Beach could be heading west as Destin takeover party...
Walton and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies get ahead of “takeover parties”
Some area schools are closing or are starting late Thursday due to a severe weather threat.
Thursday school closures or delays due to weather
Some homes in Washington County are being evacuated after reports of a wildfire.
UPDATE: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Washington County

Latest News

The Biden administration is expected to end the asylum limits at the U.S.-Mexico border that...
US officials preparing for record surge of migrants
The nationwide worker shortage appears to be far from being resolved, according to data from...
Consumer Watch: 4.4 million people quit their jobs in February
Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee have agreed...
DNC, Clinton campaign agree to Steele dossier funding fine
Workers begin cleanup at the George Elementary School gym Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in...
7 hurt in Arkansas tornado as storms move into Deep South
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found