Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar over a developing bank of fog at the surface. The fog will be particularly thick the further away from the coast you live. Visibility may be below a mile in many locations north of Hwy20 in the Panhandle this morning. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time to navigate the fog safely and slowly if you’re commuting early before 8am. We’ll see the fog lift out to a mix of sun and clouds by the late morning drive.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Panhandle and most will be able to get away without the jackets. The clouds eventually disperse into the midday and with plenty of sunshine we’ll warm up substantially by lunch into the 70s with highs topping out in the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland in the afternoon.

A low pressure system slides east across the Plains bringing rain chances along a cold front. The cold front slows on approach late Wednesday and into Thursday across the Northern Gulf Coast driving rain chances up largely into Thursday for NWFL. Severe thunderstorms will be possible during the early morning hours of Thursday where gusty winds and a tornado threat exist.

It’ll clear out Thursday night into Friday before the tail end of the front returns rain chances for Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mainly sunny after a bit of morning fog and clouds. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Clouds increase and so do winds heading into Wednesday on our 7 Day Forecast, but we stay dry until Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ray Martinez has been arrested in connection with a hit and run leaving a four year old...
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
It seems the chaos from Panama City Beach could be heading west as Destin takeover party...
Walton and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies get ahead of “takeover parties”
Some area schools are closing or are starting late Thursday due to a severe weather threat.
Thursday school closures or delays due to weather
Some homes in Washington County are being evacuated after reports of a wildfire.
UPDATE: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Washington County

Latest News

Severe storms will move through tonight
Severe weather possible tonight
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing our storm threat moving in for Thursday morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday AM in NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday AM in NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast