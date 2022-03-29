Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar over a developing bank of fog at the surface. The fog will be particularly thick the further away from the coast you live. Visibility may be below a mile in many locations north of Hwy20 in the Panhandle this morning. Be sure to give yourself a little extra time to navigate the fog safely and slowly if you’re commuting early before 8am. We’ll see the fog lift out to a mix of sun and clouds by the late morning drive.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool in the upper 50s to low 60s across the Panhandle and most will be able to get away without the jackets. The clouds eventually disperse into the midday and with plenty of sunshine we’ll warm up substantially by lunch into the 70s with highs topping out in the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland in the afternoon.

A low pressure system slides east across the Plains bringing rain chances along a cold front. The cold front slows on approach late Wednesday and into Thursday across the Northern Gulf Coast driving rain chances up largely into Thursday for NWFL. Severe thunderstorms will be possible during the early morning hours of Thursday where gusty winds and a tornado threat exist.

It’ll clear out Thursday night into Friday before the tail end of the front returns rain chances for Saturday.

Bottom Line...

For today, skies turn mainly sunny after a bit of morning fog and clouds. Highs today top out in the mid to upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland. Clouds increase and so do winds heading into Wednesday on our 7 Day Forecast, but we stay dry until Thursday.

