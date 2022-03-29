Advertisement

Upcoming performance of the musical “Urinetown”

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Gulf Coast State College Visual and Performing Arts Division is preparing for their upcoming show of “Urinetown: The Musical”.

Jason Hedden, chair of the GCSC Visual and Performing Arts Divison, and Katie Rhodes, a student cast member, came by the NewsChannel 7 studio to tell us more about the show.

The show will be at the Amelia Center Theatre. It will be performed on April 1st-3rd, 8th, and 9th at 7:30 p.m. and on April 4th and 10th at 2:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $20.

Tickets can be purchased on the Gulf Coast State College website.

