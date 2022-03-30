Advertisement

Adoptable animals at Bay County Animal Control

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Evelyn Temple with Bay County Animal Control joined NewsChannel 7 to talk about the animals at the Bay County Animal Control shelter who are looking for their forever homes.

Temple brought a special guest, “Cocoa.” “Cocoa” stole the hearts of everyone in the NewsChannel 7 studio, and she is available for adoption!

To find out more information on animal adoptions through Bay County Animal Control, watch the video attached to this web article.

