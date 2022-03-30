Advertisement

Kellogg’s workers win big raises after spate of strikes

FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
FILE - The logo for Kellogg's appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.

The union that represents those 570 workers in Kansas City, Kansas, said Wednesday that the wages and benefit improvements secured this week are the biggest ones the local union has ever seen.

The deal comes as many companies are struggling to fill the more than 11 million job openings across the country and workers are demanding more after keeping plants operating throughout the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Damage in washington county
Two dead in Washington County storms
BCSO and Beach Police report it was at the Executive Inn on Front Beach Road.
Overnight shooting in Panama City Beach
There are reports of a possible tornado touching down in Washington County.
Storm damage reported in Washington County
Five students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Levy County.
2 students seriously injured in Florida school bus crash with semi-truck
Cassie Carli, 37, was last seen March 27.
Search intensifies for Florida mom missing since Sunday

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Russians leave Chernobyl; Ukraine braces for renewed attacks
FILE -A Denver Police officer wears a gas mask before tear gas and rubber bullets were used to...
$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US
From left, Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Dan...
House passes $35-a-month insulin cap as Dems seek wider bill
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Closing arguments next in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Commodores get 10-0 win over visiting Chipola Thursday
Commodores get 10-0 win over visiting Chipola Thursday