This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week is...

SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s 850Strong Student of the Week takes us over to Southport. Our award winner is Zayden Fernandez!

Zayden is in fourth grade at Southport Elementary School.

His math teacher, Mrs. Dutton, said Zayden is a model student who helps everyone on campus. He also volunteers in the front office each morning to deliver snacks and supplies to all the classrooms.

Zayden enjoys being helpful because he gets to be around his favorite people which is also his favorite part about school.

“Seeing my friends and seeing the teachers,” Zayden said.

His teachers said he never gives up and always encourages those around him.

“He’s going to help anybody in the classroom, whatever you need to be done,” Mrs. Dutton said. “He’s going to be the one to do it for you whether he knows how to do it or not. He’s always there to help you, just good and sweet kid.”

Zayden’s teachers said they are so thankful to have him as a part of the Eagle family.

