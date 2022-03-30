Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

Severe weather is possible Thursday AM
By Chris Smith
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes are coming over the next 48hrs in Northwest Florida. For tonight it will be partly cloudy and quiet w/lows near 60. On Wednesday the winds pick up out of the South at 20-25 mph w/gusts over 30mph. Highs will reach to near 80. As we head into Wednesday night/Thursday morning a line of severe storms will move through the panhandle. The timing looks to be between 2a-8a Thursday AM. Damaging wind and tornadoes both appear possible with rainfall totals 1-2″. The storms will move out and some sun will return by Thursday afternoon. We get a break through Friday w/another round of rain Saturday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Ray Martinez has been arrested in connection with a hit and run leaving a four year old...
UPDATE: Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Panama City Beach officials say a child was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of Publix on...
Child killed in hit-and-run crash in Panama City Beach Breakfast Point shopping center parking lot
It seems the chaos from Panama City Beach could be heading west as Destin takeover party...
Walton and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies get ahead of “takeover parties”
Some area schools are closing or are starting late Thursday due to a severe weather threat.
Thursday school closures or delays due to weather
Some homes in Washington County are being evacuated after reports of a wildfire.
UPDATE: Wildfire evacuations lifted in Washington County

Latest News

Severe storms will move through tonight
Severe weather possible tonight
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels showing our storm threat moving in for Thursday morning.
Wednesday Forecast
Severe weather will be possible Wednesday night/Thursday AM in NWFL.
Tuesday Evening Forecast