Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some changes are coming over the next 48hrs in Northwest Florida. For tonight it will be partly cloudy and quiet w/lows near 60. On Wednesday the winds pick up out of the South at 20-25 mph w/gusts over 30mph. Highs will reach to near 80. As we head into Wednesday night/Thursday morning a line of severe storms will move through the panhandle. The timing looks to be between 2a-8a Thursday AM. Damaging wind and tornadoes both appear possible with rainfall totals 1-2″. The storms will move out and some sun will return by Thursday afternoon. We get a break through Friday w/another round of rain Saturday.

