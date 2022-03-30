Wear it Wednesday styled by U&I BTQ

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Wear it Wednesday segment featured U&I BTQ in Pier Park.

Haleigh Thomas, the store manager, said this boutique offers fashion that is on-trend. She said most outfits found in the store can be dressed up for workwear or dressed down for a casual look.

Haleigh styled Sam in the viewer-voted winning white matching shirt and skirt set with silver stitching. The top was high neck with ruffled sleeves and the skirt was a great length for all occasions. The outfit also featured pearl beaded earrings.

Haleigh styled Jessica in the viewer-voted winning pink matching blazer and skort set. It was paired with a white cowl neck top. The outfit also featured stacked gold necklaces.

To hear more from Haleigh about how she is excited to style others for spring, you can watch the full segment above.

