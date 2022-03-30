Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a little more active on satellite this morning with clouds increasing across the Panhandle. However, no rain showers will be expected under these clouds as they’ll be quite thick through the morning hours today. The clouds and a light breeze are preventing fog from developing as well.

Temperatures are pleasantly cool this morning in the upper 50s to low 60s. With a bit of sunshine mixing in with the clouds and a light breeze this morning some may want to grab the light jacket as it’ll take some time this morning to warm out of the 60s. Highs will eventually reach the upper 70s on the coast to low 80s inland with a bit more sunshine mixing in with the clouds into the afternoon.

The winds will be the big story today as they really start to ramp up into the midday and afternoon reaching sustained winds of 20-30mph with higher gusts. It’s coming in from the south southeast today ahead of our next frontal system which is drumming up storms just to our west today.

We’ll see those storms move in tonight, largely after midnight and into Thursday morning. Timing may change slightly, but our western panhandle counties, Okaloosa and Walton Counties, will pick up on the storm threat by 4am. It will slide east around the Apalachicola River by 8am. Another squall line feature will be expected with some damaging wind gusts, as well as, potential for tornadic activity.

We’ll see this batch of storms wrap up later Thursday morning in the Eastern Panhandle and the rest of the day tomorrow looks great as some sun returns and temperatures will be pleasantly cool in the low to mid 70s.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to mainly cloudy skies in the morning turn partly cloudy in the afternoon. Winds will be gusty at 20-25mph sustained with higher gusts of 35-40mph possible out of the south southeast. Your 7 Day Forecast has our storm front starting up after midnight tonight and moving through during Thursday morning where some severe weather is possible.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.