Double Red Flag Advisory at Panama City Beach

By Alex Joyce
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the severe weather moved through our area Thursday morning, it caused some big waves in the Gulf.

The storm caused high waves and a dangerous rip current near the shore. One lifeguard told us the waves were between five and seven feet tall.

Due to the rip current and waves, double red flags are flying, which means the water is closed to the public for swimming.

Officials expect the waves to die down after a while, which should bring about safer swimming conditions.

Officials are expecting another surge next week.

